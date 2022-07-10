Letter to the editor: Limiting public comment is unconstitutional

Since the Public Service Commission (PSC) is talking about “tightening up participation” by the public, I think PSC President Jim Brown, and the rest of the PSC commissioners and legal staff, should consult and follow Article II, Section 8 of the Montana Constitution, which guarantees the right to public participation.

If you pay an electricity bill each month, have concerns about how electricity is generated, and whether it is produced in the most cost-effective, reliable ways possible, so your electricity bills are affordable, you will want to submit a comment by Aug. 8 to the PSC about their unconstitutional proposal limiting public participation. Email your comment to: pschelp@mt.gov. You can also call 1-800-646-6150 to make arrangements to participate via Zoom at the hearing set for Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

Incidentally, Jim Brown is also running for the Montana Supreme Court. One would think Brown, as a lawyer, would know something as basic as consulting the Montana Constitution before proposing a clamp down on public participation at the PSC. One would also think he would want to follow his campaign pledge which states on his website: "I’m running to preserve our rule of law, follow the Constitution..."

I don’t believe him and neither should you.

Mary Catherine Dunphy

Miles City