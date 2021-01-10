Letter to the editor: Little decency in elected officials

The events of Jan. 6 will not soon be forgotten. Domestic terrorists invaded our Capitol and threatened our elected representatives. This illegal act was incited by our U.S. President and abetted by many others, including Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale. Their statements and actions, by announcing they would vote against certification of some electors, helped to incite violence. Choices have consequences. They need to be held accountable.

My oath, as a U.S. Naval officer is similar to the Presidential Oath of Office, “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” This oath, once taken, does not expire. I do not condone any domestic violence or those that incite domestic violence. In my opinion, Daines and Rosendale should resign from their elected office. They are partly responsible for the desecration of our nation's Capitol and violence towards our Capitol Police.