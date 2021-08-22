Letter to the editor: Little Leaguers didn't deserve to be 'annihilated'

I have watched with tears in my eyes as Oregon annihilated Montana in Little League play. Were Oregon coaches so desperate to embarrass the young Montana players they ignored the tears and despair of the young pitcher? Good thing I am not a member of the Billings community. They would have a lot of answering to do. Congratulations to the Billings coach who left the pitcher in the game, inning after inning. Did you not have another pitcher? Were you blind and oblivious to his pain? The parents of that young man should be demanding answers.