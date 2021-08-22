 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Little Leaguers didn't deserve to be 'annihilated'

Letter to the editor: Little Leaguers didn't deserve to be 'annihilated'

I have watched with tears in my eyes as Oregon annihilated Montana in Little League play. Were Oregon coaches so desperate to embarrass the young Montana players they ignored the tears and despair of the young pitcher? Good thing I am not a member of the Billings community. They would have a lot of answering to do. Congratulations to the Billings coach who left the pitcher in the game, inning after inning. Did you not have another pitcher? Were you blind and oblivious to his pain? The parents of that young man should be demanding answers.

Margie Merritt

Ringgold, Georgia

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News