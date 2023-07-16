Last week MTN news did a story on four grizzly bears — a mother and three cubs — seen running though the neighborhoods of Ulm. Reporter McKenna Hudson did an excellent job recounting the facts, including tips on how to live peacefully with bears.

She noted that residents were surprised, but not gripped with fear. None called for relocating or euthanizing the bears. FWP arrived and determined that the the town had little or no bear attractants — spilled grain, bird feeders, accessible garbage, barbecues, etc. — so the bears were unlikely to return. No harm done and no imminent danger to humans.

Left alone, hopefully these bears will settle in the Little Belts, Moccasins or Missouri Breaks. I lived in Great Falls throughout the 1960s and early '70s when "roaming" bears would be captured and returned to The Front. Thanks to FWP, the BLM, and numerous conservation groups, we humans are being retrained. We are more often acting in ways that allows coexistence with wildlife, resulting in Montana becoming a wilder place once again.

Reporters, instead of fear-mongering and promoting hysteria, are calmly telling fact based, opinion-free wildlife stories. With some education and a little effort, people can change their behavior. And the more we do that, the more wildlife and biodiversity can flourish in this beautiful place we call home.

Sean Gerrity

Bozeman