Letter to the editor: Livingston hospital evacuation was inevitable

Flooding of the Yellowstone River has been occurring since the end of the last Ice Age some 13,000 years ago and in the future will depend on a combination of weather conditions.

The following chronology outlines how a hospital facility became located on an area affected by flood waters:

The health care facility was originally planned for the west end of the City of Livingston, in a non-floodplain area, with in-place water and sewer infrastructure.

Since there wasn’t an updated Growth Policy, the west of town location use-type could not be changed from its agricultural-use designation.

"Concerned Citizens” were “recruited” and ram-rodded by a former county commissioner using property rights as a red-herring issue.

This political ploy provided the time needed for a portion of land east of the City to be annexed into the City.

Then 20 acres of the western portion of the annexed land was donated for the health care location.

Oops, the donation of the annexed 20 acres of land was determined to be on the floodplain.

However, 10 acres of land adjacent to the donated 20 floodplain acres, was purchased because: “the 1976 floodplain maps are not real…just a sliver is on the floodplain”… and it was “affordable” ($300,000).

2010 — The City of Livingston disagreed with Corps and FEMA and hired a consulting firm for $270,000 to evaluate the floodplain based on “elevations”.

2020 — An additional 100 acres, adjacent to the health care facility, in the same flood water area, was purchased for an undisclosed amount.

One board member noted the flood water area in the 100-acre purchase could be used for “green spaces and roads.”

2022 — Flood waters forced the health care facility to temporarily close and transfer patients to another facility.

Larry Lahren

Livingston

Park County Commissioner (2005-2008)