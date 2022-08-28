Letter to the editor: Liz Cheney is a hero

Liz Cheney is a hero of mine. A lot of us are surprised that we now say that. It's not because we necessarily agree with her on every political issue. It's because we admire her for having the guts to make a principled stand against autocracy, and for our democratic republic.

She understands and appreciates that people of differing viewpoints in America need to come together and find common ground. That's how America was designed to work. Liz Cheney has a conservative pedigree like few others, and has always shown a strong belief in the Republican Party that many of us, including myself, were also once a part of.

I supported George W. Bush for president and her father for vice president, as well as the late Sen. Conrad Burns and Congressman Ron Marlenee, both of whom I considered honorable men and friends. But Congresswoman Cheney has now become painfully aware that some in the Grand Old Party are currently on the path to becoming too much like a cult, lacking independent thinking.

These days, radical right-wing media is systematically turning some in the GOP base into a sort of American Taliban, an armed, anti-democracy, authoritarian, autocratic, almost New Confederacy, with fierce loyalty to one man, not to our Constitution and the rule of law. That's dangerous.

And I sincerely hope that Ms. Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney, and others like The Lincoln Project, which I support and contribute to, can someday return the few but influential highly publicized outspoken Republican Party politicians to their historical principles. But for now, we can all help rescue our democratic republic. A number of former Republicans, including retired Congressman and ex-Tea Party leader Joe Walsh, agree that the best way, in this crucial time when democracy is literally on the ballot, is to vote blue in all elections everywhere.

Michael May

Billings