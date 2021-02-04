Letter to the editor: Liz Cheney, stateswoman

Montana and Wyoming share a lot of things in common besides a border. They each have a big chunk of the Rocky Mountains, Yellowstone Park, big sky, rugged individualism and a fierce brand of conservative politics. They also have two of the most recognizable elder statesmen to ever serve in the Senate, Mike Mansfield and Alan Simpson.

Liz Cheney took an important step in becoming a stateswoman when she put principle, our democracy and our country before party when she issued the following statement: “On Jan. 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic. …The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.” She then voted to impeach Donald Trump.