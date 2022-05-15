Letter to the editor: Local businesses benefit from cannabis farm

The cannabis farm owned by a MAC is a local company with roots in Yellowstone County and has been licensed by the city of Billings since 2009.

Everything to build this farm and operate it was bought in Yellowstone County.

The property was purchased in Yellowstone County. The fence was purchased and installed by Jares Fence Co., Billings. The pipe was purchased at A&H Irrigation, Billings. The lumber was purchased at Montana Mill Works, Billings.

The shed was purchased from Montana Sheds, Billings. The live soil was purchased locally from JB at Agri Organics. Shipping container was purchased from North Star, Billings. Equipment rental from Midway Rentals, Laurel. Cotter's Sewer and Water, Billings. Griffin Greenhouse Supply, Billings. Ace Hardware, Laurel. Billings Construction Supply, Billings. Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. Billings. Rural Broadband, Billings. Shipton's Big R, Billings. Tractor Supply Co. Billings. Bennett Electricians, Billings.

The farm employees 35 people and generates $2,500 a day in tax revenue for Montana and an additional 3% local county tax.

Yellowstone County Commissioners and Steve Zabawa's Safe Montana do not want Montana's recreational industry in the county. Their claims of out-of-state investors, big business and drugs are misleading and false.

Their negative actions directly effects not only these local businesses but their employees also. It disrupts local commerce and fuels crime and the black market in Yellowstone County.

Vote against overturning recreational marijuana in Yellowstone County.

Jason Smith

Billings

