Letter to the editor: Logic of hatred

A person has to ask oneself: Is racial hatred logical? Well, did the native people of Africa colonize Europe or enslave Europeans? And did the Native Americans who lived on this land for thousands of years ever ravage and exploit it, alter it to suit their needs? The list goes on ad infinitum.

So, it would be easy to hate the white race, but I'm a member of it, and to hate it would be to hate myself. I think I'll just stick to hating President Donald Trump since he embodies everything that's wrong with it.

Bob Schulze

Hysham

