Don Kaltschmidt’s chest-thumping rhetoric (Billings Gazette June 28) is unlikely to convince many Montanans. He equates his ideas to freedom. Anything else is socialism which is bad. He fails to point out his “freedom” does not include freedom of choice, freedom to marry the person you love, and freedom from his religion. He does not define socialism. Does he mean the Soviet style socialism like I experienced on a job training exercise as a guest of the East German government or Scandinavian country democratic socialism or both?

As I learned in multiple trips to Scandinavia, the government-citizen bond is strong, excellent health care is available to all and education is funded through college. Crime, incarceration rates, and homelessness measures are low and overall happiness is among the best in the world. Are Social Security and Medicare socialism? If so, would he eliminate them?

Ideologs such as Mr. Kaltschmidt are the true RINOs [Republicans in name only] for they have hijacked the GOP to promote their right-wing ideology. Lincoln, T. Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Reagan, and McCain would be appalled at what has happened to their [and my former] party.

Montanans are an independent bunch and able to think for themselves. They put the first woman in Congress before universal suffrage was available for women and elected a miner from Butte who became a highly respected Senate majority leader. I urge them to look through Mr. Kaltschmidt’s smoke screen of buzzwords and elect people who work for the better of all not the few.

John Ahlquist

Carlsbad, California