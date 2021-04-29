Letter to the editor: Looney clergy claims Christians immune to Covid

Ain't it lovely, though? In our country we first have hundreds of thousands who don't believe there is a pandemic. Now we have hundreds of thousands of loonies who believe the coronavirus vaccine is any one of a number of nefarious things that are anything but an inoculation to prevent coronavirus. These theories are wide ranging and totally without basis but usually have to do with the vaccine doing harm to the recipient.
We also have some looney clergy who believe that Christians are immune to Covid-19 and need not trouble themselves with the vaccine. These people are paranoid and also most likely political. What do they tell their children concerning Covid as well as science in general? I thought we lived in a more sophisticated country but as it turns out we have a ton of loonies who care little for science and just make up their own explanations for natural phenomena.
George Sorensen
Billings