Letter to the editor: Loving one another doesn't follow protocol

There used to be laws against women dressing to pass as men. There were laws prohibiting men to dress as women, too.

Yet, in most early theater groups, men dressed as a female character and did their best falsetto voices to portray women in the Bible themed morality plays then allowed to be performed for the public in Medieval Catholic Europe.

Traditional Kabuki players of Japanese theater are all male.

Today, many of us can remember actors in movies that wore “drag” for either comedy or drama. Johnathan Winters, Dustin Hoffman, Tony Curtis, and Flip Wilson on his show as “Geraldine,” are just some I remember.

“Not natural,” is the phrase objectors use against LGBTQ persons, but the traits of identity as the opposite sex have been found in animals — penguins and other birds, now that we are looking.

Native Americans in pre-Spanish Empire South America tended to consider androgynous or same-sex persons as having a call to serve others, and some were shamans, wise-women, or lived in the group as the gender they saw themselves as.

I think that God might just be showing us that loving one another does not follow a strict protocol. Friendship, brother or sisterhood, step-parenting, and adoption are all non-mating pairings, but they work in society. We have brains. Let’s use them to live together more peacefully, not less.

Diane Starkey

Rochester, New Hampshire

