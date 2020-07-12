Letter to the editor: Loyalty to Trump hurts nation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we have noted, the crowds gathering to pay tribute to the president as he fires up a string of early campaign rallies, appear on TV screens unmasked and unfazed by health advisors urging precaution. This demonstration, scoffing COVID-19 compliant behavior, illustrates unimaginable loyalty to the GOP leader over good judgment for one’s own safety and that of family members. The implications for the November election are startling: signaling fidelity to the president and his populist views on social reconstruction outweighs common sense.

It is not enough that for three-and-a-half years, bigoted rhetoric from the White House has exacerbated strained race relations bringing us to the brink of revolt. Nor has his blatant pattern abusing the power of the office been sufficient to draw the type of condemnation reserved for tyrants who choose to ignore the foundations of our Constitution. The steady repeal of regulations and programs aimed to safeguard our environment, maintain government fiscal oversight, and improve public health, has not thwarted the president’s faithful. Finally, while the standing of the United States crumbles along with its relationships with allies, Trump’s disastrous foreign policies continue without objection from his Republican base.