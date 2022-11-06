Letter to the editor: LR-131 in intrusion at its worst

Decades ago, our dear friend Donna got pregnant. After having two normal deliveries, this baby was found to have anencephaly, a malformed brain and cerebral hemispheres. As she held the baby, her doctor told her the condition invariably leads to the baby’s death within a few hours and that there is no treatment possible. She held on to the baby which had been so intimate a part of her for nine months until it died.

Mercifully, there was no LR-131 law then to intrude and deny her and her Marine husband the few private moments they had with their baby or impose on their discussions with her doctor. With LR-131, the doctor would have been required to remove the dying baby and perform futile procedures or risk up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Did the legislators who crafted this deceptive law know anything about anencephaly? Can they even spell it?

The ‘right’ rails against government intrusion, and yet LR-131 mandates government intrusion at its worst, stepping into families’ private lives at a most vulnerable and emotional time. Are you, the voter, going also to choose to dictate what must happen in these cases — before the family has any time to understand and process the unexpected and tragic information?

Do not vote to intrude into another’s private decision and painful situation. Turn the ballot over and vote no on LR-131.

Tony Davis,

Missoula