Letter to the editor: LR-131 is a common-sense measure

I’ve heard many dishonest statements about LR-131, the common-sense measure that would require medical personnel to give “appropriate and reasonable” care to newborns who survived abortion.

It would not require ripping dying children from their mothers’ arms or forcing doctors to go to heroic lengths to try to save a child with no hope of survival. According to the actual language of LR-131, medical providers must perform “medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant.”

There have been many infants born alive after an abortion who have been given “appropriate and reasonable care” and have gone on to live productive lives; just google “abortion survivors stories.” But there have also been many who would have had a good chance of surviving if given care, but who were left to die.

The mother might not have wanted the child, but the child is a human being who is now separated from the mother and legally qualifies as a person. This is not about “abortion rights." The child has already been born and is no longer dependent on the mother’s body for survival. But the child does need care, even if the only “medically appropriate and reasonable care” that can be given is to swaddle a dying 18-week-gestation child, holding her until she naturally passes so she doesn’t die cold and alone. LR-131 would only require that all born children be given reasonable care. Vote for LR-131.

Amy Seymour

Joliet