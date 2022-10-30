Letter to the editor: LR-131 is a flawed political maneuver

The “Born Alive” Ballot Initiative LR-131 was written to mobilize conservatives and pro-life voters, claiming to strengthen existing protections for pre-term infants who survive abortion. But as written, LR -131 is neither pro-life nor conservative.

LR-131 specifies penalties up to 20 years in prison and $50,000 fine to anyone not taking “medically appropriate and reasonable” actions to keep a baby born alive from dying. But by excluding protections recommended by Americans United for Life in their model legislation, LR-131 fails to protect families from government overreach.

— LR-131 fails to define “medically appropriate and reasonable” care. Without codified exceptions to heroics, providers must protect themselves by acting on a dying infant in all cases.

— Criminal charges could apply to “any individual who may be asked to participate…in any way.”

— Parents have no codified right to refuse heroics if their infant is unlikely to survive after birth.

— Parents are not exempted from criminal liability if they refuse to surrender their dying infant to medical providers.

— Any employee or volunteer aware of a violation of LR-131 is a mandated reporter.

LR-131 would require a health provider to remove dying infants from their parents’ arms for invasive and painful heroics. Since the Montana Abortion Control Act of 2021 already provides homicide charges if an infant born alive is left to die without medical care, LR-131 is unnecessary. It’s a flawed political maneuver that violates the rights of health care providers and grieving families.

Kristen Mark

Hardin