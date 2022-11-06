Letter to the editor: LR-131 is government overreach

LR-131 may superficially seem to be a good idea. What individual with a conscience doesn’t believe a baby born alive should be saved? After all, it’s in the name of the referendum. But, what you don’t see is the following:

1. There is already a law applying to providing care to infants born alive after an attempted abortion: MCA 50-20-108. Protection of premature infants born alive.

2. This referendum interferes with parental rights to decide for the care of their infant in the case of an infant born with a terminal condition: MCA 40-6-701. Interference with fundamental parental rights restricted — cause of action.

3. Rights of the Terminally Ill MCA 50-MCA 50-9-106 Consent by others to withholding or withdrawal of treatment addresses parental which are not addressed in LR-131.

4. LR-131 appears to be attempting to imitate the well composed proposed legislation written by Americans United for Life (https://aul.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Born-Alive-Infant-Protection-Act.docx) except LR 131 neglects to include one profoundly important section: Section 4. Requirements and Responsibilities. c) The requirements of this Section shall not be construed to prevent an infant's parent(s) or guardian(s) from refusing to give consent to medical treatment or surgical care which is not medically necessary or reasonable including care or treatment which: … (3) treatment that will do no more than temporarily prolong the act of dying when death is imminent.

Sadly, LR-131 is an example of government overreach infringing on parental rights.

Write a better law.

Katie Scholl

Florence