Letter to the editor: LR-131 is not pro-life

I am a family medicine doctor from Eastern Montana who loves delivering babies. The majority of the time the labor and delivery room is a vibrant place, but this is not always the case.

Babies die. There are medical conditions that cannot be treated with even the most advanced medical resources. When difficult medical situations occur, parents deserve the right to make the best decision possible for their newborn. Parents may decide to provide comfort-care, which focuses on giving the parents the maximum amount of time with their cherished newborn baby, by immediately placing the infant in the loving arms of its mother.

I personally have been involved in many comfort-care situations. I am not a murderer, nor a criminal. But LR-131 would make me one.

If passed, LR-131 would mandate healthcare workers to perform futile medical interventions on any newborn with a heartbeat: interventions like CPR, and being placed on life support machines. Failure to comply would lead to $50,000 in fines, up to 20 years in prison, and “homicide” charges.

LR-131 robs mothers of precious minutes with their dying babies. It criminalizes the doctors who took an oath to do no harm.

LR-131 was written to get non-medical Montanans to support a bill they view as “pro-life.” LR-131 is not pro-life: it is quite the opposite. It has significant ability to hurt a lot of Montana families, and babies, and to make medical providers afraid to practice compassionate and humane medicine. Vote “NO” for LR-131.

Dr. Kena Lackman

Polson