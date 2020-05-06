Letter to the editor: MacDonald, Giuliano deserve votes

Please support and vote for Margie MacDonald in Senate District 26, and Anne Giuliano in House District 51. As HD 51 is within SD 26, these legislators would be able to accomplish a lot working together. MacDonald is an experienced legislator who has worked hard to represent the people of her senate district, and previously those of her house district. Giuliano is a physician, and as a new legislator will work with MacDonald to continue provide and improve access to affordable health care for Montanans. She will join MacDonald in working to provide quality education for K-12 and college students. They will work to make taxes fairer for senior citizens, small businesses, and families. MacDonald and Giuliano support building a robust energy production portfolio across Montana which includes reliance on renewable energy as well as conventional forms of energy. They are both strong supporters of Montana’s public lands, both state and federal, and will work to protect Montana’s outdoor heritage and our access to public lands for hunting, fishing, and recreation. And finally, MacDonald and Giuliano will be diligent in monitoring issues that affect the welfare of women and children.