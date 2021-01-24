Letter to the editor: Mad as hell about riot

I know we all need to try to come together the best we can and move forward as one country, but right now I'm mad as hell. The Capitol of these United States was desecrated by evil, an evil brought to fruition by the leader of the free world. I have shed tears at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, been awestruck looking at the Capitol, viewed the White House with pride and have felt very patriotic seeing the Washington Memorial. To think that Americans would attack and violate any of these buildings was unimaginable until. Jan. 6.