When I was a tradesman, I was proud of my “Made in the USA” tool collection. With brands like Black and Decker, Craftsman and Stanley. Sadly, the high cost of American labor could not compete with “Made in China” slave labor.

According to “Made in China,” by Amelia Pang: “Inspired by Soviet Gulags, China’s system remains the largest forced labor system in operation today. In these camps, millions of emaciated people must work 15-20 hours seven days a week. Many also undergo political indoctrination and torture.”

Out of curiosity, I started looking for the “Made in China” stamp on stuff in my office. What follows is the short list: computer, monitor, mouse, headphones, glue sticks and model airplanes I had guarded in Japan (1970-’72), including Air Force One. Whoa, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

How embarrassing to realize that I have been helping to finance Communist China and its thousands of forced-labor camps as well as their military’s planes and ships.

Lynn LeRoy Arney

Absarokee