There ain’t no such word as “MAGA.” I have consulted my dictionaries, encyclopedias and textbooks and the closest any word came to MAGA was “magma,” which is molten rock full of hot air, destroying anything in its path. Houses and sometimes whole towns are destroyed by magma.

It turns out that MAGA is an acronym for “Mischief Always Gets Attention.” That brings to mind none other than Donald Trump. Oh look, there he is on my TV again, @#+%. I thought he was relegated to the dustbin of history.

Who of sound mind could forget the dearth of Trump’s book learning, incompetent discharge of his office and his clownish response to the COVID pandemic: Why can’t we just get a shot of bleach? And, the misappropriation of classified documents is particularly concerning to me.

As an Air Force military policeman, I was trusted with the security of nuclear weapons, spy planes and priority “A” aircraft including AF-1, AF-2, Pentagon brass, cabinet secretaries and Congress members’ aircraft. If I had talked about the particulars connected to my duties guarding government assets back then, I would still be in jail.

Back to Trump and his bromance with Putin: Do we really want a president who is friends with a war criminal? I am certain that I am not the only cognizant upright walker to discern all of this.

Lynn Leroy Arney

Absarokee