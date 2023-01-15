Letter to the editor: Major medical facilities use CRNAs

I read your articles about CRNA use (or lack of) in Montana and would like to suggest that the reasons offered by anesthesiologists for not using CRNAs makes little sense when compared to major medical facilities in other cities.

For instance, at Mayo hospitals, they use CRNAs for most surgeries under the supervision of an anesthesiologist. These surgeries include open heart, transplants, orthopedics, abdominal, brain, and many others. If the local Billings Clinic is affiliated with Mayo as they claim, why don’t they follow the example used in Rochester, Scottsdale, and Jacksonville? It allows more elective surgeries and better use of facilities. Not to have any prejudice, my primary doctor is at the Billings Clinic.

I had two orthopedic surgeries at St. Vincent Hospital and both anesthesiologists trained at Mayo with CRNAs. In fact, both received instructions in training from the CRNAs. So it begs the question, why the resistance in Billings?

Today, CRNAs have full practice authority in all military branches and are the primary providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel in virtually every frontline situation. They are also able to bill Medicare directly for 100% of the physician fee schedule amount for services.

Michael G. Brown

Billings