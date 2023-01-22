Letter to the editor: Majority party values guns more than lives

On Jan. 13, the House Judiciary Committee killed a bill that would protect women from violent partners. It killed a bill that would allow law enforcement and families to get a court order prohibiting a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm because that person poses an extreme risk of causing personal injury. When one considers the fact that the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the homicide rate by 500% and that two-thirds of mass shootings are linked to domestic violence, this question must be asked. “Does the majority party in Montana’s Legislature value guns more than the lives of women?”