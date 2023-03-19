Did you know beef you buy at the grocery store labeled “Product of USA” could actually be imported? Under current federal law, when imported beef is repackaged in the U.S., it can be labeled “Product of USA”. Crazy, but it’s true. It’s confusing and misleading for millions of Americans who want to buy beef that really is born and raised in our country. But you can help change this by calling Sen. Daines at (202) 224-2651.

Cattle ranchers in Montana are struggling to stay afloat. We each need to take action to make sure only beef born and raised here is labeled Product of USA.

Enter the American Beef Labeling Act (S. 52), proposed federal legislation sponsored by five Republican senators and five Democratic senators including Sen. Jon Tester. S.52 will require imported beef be labeled “Imported," not “Product of USA."

Simple solution, retailers are already doing this. Current federal law requires “country of origin labeling” on all chicken, lamb, fish and shellfish, vegetables, fresh and frozen fruit sold at retail. Beef and pork are excluded — that’s nuts, right?

Why is Sen. Daines’ name missing on this bill? Take action today — call Sen. Daines at (202) 224-2651 and ask him to cosponsor S. 52 to make Country of Origin labeling for beef mandatory. Ask him to add it to his priorities for the Farm Bill. Together, we can make a difference.

Laurie Lohrer

Lewistown