Letter to the editor: Make decency normal again

I moved from Missoula to Billings my sophomore year of high school. My new school, Billings Senior, was twice the size of my previous high school and the diversity of its students significantly greater. Our student body was Native American, Hispanic, Mormon, Jewish, Christian and more economically diverse than any place I had encountered in my short life. However, what made Senior so great was that our differences didn’t prevent our teams from winning state championships, our band from being the best, or our friendships from happening. Our differences made us who we were. At the heart of this was an internalized code of morality that I believe most of us are born with, an inner voice that gives us a sincere, strong sense of decency. A kid who made fun of disabled students, constantly lied, sexually preyed on girls, or body-slammed someone on the student newspaper would not have been well-liked. He sure wouldn’t have been student-body president.