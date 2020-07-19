Letter to the editor: Make law-breakers pay fair share

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I realize we need more police officers, more firemen. I know a few of them and have the utmost respect for what they do for the community.

However, every day in Billings laws are violated. Cell phone use while driving, rolling stops at red lights and stop signs, running of red lights, and non-use of signal lights. Speeding is rampant without fear of being ticketed. Yet there are accidents and individuals are maimed and killed because of the blatant disregard for the law.

We need to change the name of our streets from Grand to Grand Prix, Broadwater Avenue to Broadwater Speedway, 24th Street West to 24 Hour LeMans, etc.

Some ideas to raise funds: cameras at red lights, those cars who continue to turn left after the light is red and those who blatantly run them would contribute, plus speeders on all streets.

Back in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s they had what they called “saturation groups.” I remember usually two sheriff’s cars and two to three highway patrol officers in areas like Johnson Lane to Laurel or Butte to Anaconda. It made a difference.