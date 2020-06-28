Letter to the editor: Make Republicans pay for Trump visit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump is coming to Montana again and all the people of Montana are forced to pay for his trip even through the Democrats don't want to see him.

Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte, Matt Rosendale and all the rest of Trump brown-nosers should the paying for his trip. They are the only ones that will be interested in seeing him.

He won't be doing anything for Montana Democrats so why should we help pay for his trip. The Republicans have lots of money and can afford to pay the bill.

Roland Kuneff

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0