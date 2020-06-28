Letter to the editor: Make Republicans pay for Trump visit

Letter to the editor: Make Republicans pay for Trump visit

{{featured_button_text}}

Trump is coming to Montana again and all the people of Montana are forced to pay for his trip even through the Democrats don't want to see him.

Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte, Matt Rosendale and all the rest of Trump brown-nosers should the paying for his trip. They are the only ones that will be interested in seeing him.

He won't be doing anything for Montana Democrats so why should we help pay for his trip. The Republicans have lots of money and can afford to pay the bill.

Roland Kuneff

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News