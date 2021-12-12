Letter to the editor: Mandates vs. legislation

In the current public discussion, there seems to be some confusion between legislation and mandates. Legislation is the result of voters electing representatives to introduce, debate and vote on such things as laws requiring motorists to obey traffic signs or wear seat belts.

The recent mandates emanating from the current occupant of the White House forego this legislative process and appear to be dictates from on high. While the author of said mandates claims the mantle of “necessary for public safety,” some citizens have not completely forgotten the idea of separation of powers as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

I suspect they are the heart of the resistance, via ongoing lawsuits, to the evolving authoritarian direction of the federal government. The endless struggle between liberty and security continues. We all have to decide how much liberty we will forego to achieve our desired level of safety. For those having trouble with this decision, I recommend a few hours perusing histories of governments throughout the world. The examples of foregone liberties being reacquired after a “crisis” has passed are few and far between.

Andrew Fisher

Missoula

