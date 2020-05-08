Letter to the editor: Many workers keep the nation running

Hey, why do only first responders, or the restaurant business get all the glory and fame? What about the rest of the infrastructure like the hotels where people have to stay, the truckers that bring us our supplies and packages, etc.? We don't deserve mentioning. That's really sad. We, the workers that keep the nation running, sacrifice our health to make sure that first responder has a place to stay, supplies to combat any given situation. Wouldn't it be nice to at least recognize all the people who allow first responders to respond first?
So to all you had station workers, mail people, truckers, hotel workers, grocery store people, and everyone that keeps first responders and all the people that have worked during this time of difficulty, I say thank you for all you do.
James Franz
Billings
