The Tuesday, Feb. 21, Billings Gazette carried a story about former Gov. Marc Racicot being essentially "kicked out" of the Montana Republican Party. This is astonishing to say the least.

Marc Racicot is a former two-term governor of Montana. He also served as the state of Montana Attorney General prior to that time. And after his terms of office he went on to serve our country in various capacities and did so in a manner that brought pride to our state.

For the state of Montana Republican Party to disown him is indicative of their unwillingness to moderate their mission and to work together with other political factions in our state government.

Marc Racicot is a man of intelligence, integrity and great concern for the welfare of the people of our state and our country. He also was a champion of the values upon which our state and country were founded.

The Montana Republican Party demonstrates a serious lapse in judgment by this action. And also it is a very indignant thing to do to an older man like Marc Racicot who served his state and country with honor and dedication. He was a true statesman and could probably be compared to Mike Mansfield, another Montanan who serviced our state with great skill and rigorous honesty and integrity.

The current Montana Republican Party looks more like an adolescent social club than an organization of statesmen and women. They are in fact pathetic in regard to their indecency and callousness toward Marc Racicot.

George Sorensen

Billings