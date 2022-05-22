Letter to the editor: Marijuana is not good for people

I am in favor of overturning recreational marijuana because it is not good for people. It is bad for the immune system, causes fungal problems and lung issues, is extremely addictive, causes psychosis, inhibits reaction time, decreases white matter and connective tissue in the physical structure of the brain, causes shrinkage of the frontal lobe in the brain, causes reduced weight and height, decreased sperm count, causes risk for testicular cancer and more.

The THC part of marijuana causes people to get high, which in turn causes the problems I listed above. Since 1960, THC in cannabis has gone from 0.25% to around 10%, while the CBD part of the plant has stayed the same. Some cannabis even has a higher THC level than 10%. This is very dangerous. I’ve heard people say pot doesn’t make them high, but today’s pot is not the pot of the '60s. Today’s pot is absolutely making people high, is dangerous and is sometimes laced with even worse drugs.

Look what is happening in other states where recreational pot is legal. Do your research. We should all be staying away from marijuana. Our bodies become physically addicted to it. We become unable to function without it. It is better to find healthier ways to live. It’s better to feel what the world feels like without this harmful, addictive substance. The negative ripple effect this drug has created in our community is not worth it.

Jennifer Sanchez

Billings

