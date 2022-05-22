Letter to the editor: Marijuana sales generates jobs, tax revenue

Yellowstone County Commissioners have egregiously decided that people do not know what they vote for. This June, residents will have to re-vote on the issue of recreational marijuana. Cannabis in the county has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The people of Yellowstone County have spoken. In a world where 39 states have some form of legal cannabis, and 18 have recreational access, voting to overturn recreational marijuana puts Yellowstone County at a significant economic disadvantage. Billings has casinos and bars on every corner, yet, outside of city limits, away from public view, folks in the community want to ban dispensaries.

These businesses have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into their infrastructure. They've hired contractors, employees, and builders to develop their facilities. These are locally owned, small businesses. It's a no-brainer that this industry is much needed in the county, and voting against overturning allows our community to generate businesses, jobs, and much needed tax revenue.

Zach Schopp

Billings

