Letter to the editor: Mark your ballot for Mark Sweeney

Montana lost a giant voice for the people of his senate district and for the state of Montana when Mark Sweeney passed away on May 6. His family, as well as his campaign team for the Eastern Congressional District race, mourn his loss. But the ideas and values Mark wanted to represent do not have to fade.

Mark Sweeney’s name is on the ballot, and voting for him means a vote for the kind of representation he would have fulfilled. The rules of the Democratic Party are such that in an event like this, there is a nominating group of Eastern District Democratic Central Committee precinct members, who will gather to submit nominations to choose a candidate to run in the general election. An example of this was in 2017, when a federal congressional seat needed to be filled. The Democrats held a nominating convention, and from several nominations, Rob Quist was chosen. My fellow Montanans, the same thing will happen if Mark Sweeney wins the primary.