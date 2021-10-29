Letter to the editor: Mary Hernandez would be good for Billings

Voters in Ward 4, please vote for Mary Hernandez for City Council. Mary has advocated for the betterment of our community for over 40 years. She has worked extensively with nonprofits throughout her career. Her breadth of experience covers the arts, health and human services, education, recreation, government, public policy, and more.

Mary is a fierce advocate for children, families, and the disenfranchised. She has spent her career working to improve the quality of life for all residents in our community and is solutions oriented. She is passionate about making the City Council work more effectively, with transparency and better communication with taxpayers.

Mary is a strong supporter of improving public safety, passing the safety mill levy, and addressing the increase of crime in Billings. She is a strong supporter of expanding and growing new business, but she also wants to ensure that the city has the necessary infrastructure, police and fire protection that will be required to support our fast-growing city.

Mary is all about collaboration, public-private partnerships, and working together to get the job done. We need her intellect, leadership, creativeness, and passion. Please vote for Mary Hernandez.

Jani McCall