Letter to the editor: Mask mandate

Dear Governor Elect Gianforte,
It has been widely reported that you intend to remove Montana’s mask mandate.
I agree with you. I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. They can responsibly decide for themselves if they should wear masks. I am sure they are all well-versed in the current consensus reached by scientists that masks save lives. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.
Yes, I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. I do not think they should be forced to stop at stop signs or behind stopped school buses. They are smart enough to decide for themselves when to stop. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.
Yes, I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. They are smart enough to decide for themselves if they are too drunk to drive. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.
Yes, I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. I do not think that restaurants and food handlers should be forced to follow certain safety/health standards. They are smart enough to decide for themselves what is safe enough for the public. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.
Yes, I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. I do not think professionals should be forced to be licensed. They are smart enough to decide for themselves if they have the skills necessary to treat the public. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.
Yes, I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. Letting everyone decide for themselves what is safe and responsible in areas involving health and safety is what liberty is all about. The fact that innocent people will suffer or die, well, it’s a small price to pay to properly message the base. Isn't that what liberty is all about?
Walt Weissman
Livingston