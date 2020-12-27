Letter to the editor: Mask mandate

Dear Governor Elect Gianforte,

It has been widely reported that you intend to remove Montana’s mask mandate.

I agree with you. I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. They can responsibly decide for themselves if they should wear masks. I am sure they are all well-versed in the current consensus reached by scientists that masks save lives. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.

Yes, I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. I do not think they should be forced to stop at stop signs or behind stopped school buses. They are smart enough to decide for themselves when to stop. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.

Yes, I too trust Montanans to do the right thing. They are smart enough to decide for themselves if they are too drunk to drive. Of course, letting everyone decide for themselves will kill or harm a number of innocent people, but better that, than lose our liberty.