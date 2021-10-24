Letter to the editor: Mask wearing is a necessary defense

I attended the breathtaking performance of Shen Yun at the ABT on Wednesday Oct. 13 with two other mask wearing friends. This beautiful 2.5 hour presentation was only marred by the lack of mask wearing by 95% of a nearly full house.

On that day, Montana and Billings had been on the national news and was the lead story on our 5 p.m. local news reporting record COVID infections and hospitalizations. During the performance and while exiting one could hear coughing and sneezing. It made my blood run cold as I wondered how many people will be infected as a result.

The next day, The Gazette reported that Yellowstone County has about a fourth of the total infections in the state and more hospitalizations and deaths than any other Montana county. Our health department, doctors, nurses, and other health care workers are pleading with the unvaccinated to be part of the solution to ending this crisis. What do they not understand about this? Even vaccinated people can catch break-through COVID. Mask wearing is our only defense.

Judy Peterson

Billings

