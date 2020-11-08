Letter to the editor: Maskless people should be fined

This has to do with the mask wearing that people have to do when they are out in public. People have not been doing that. Every time I go to Albertsons to do my shopping, I see so many people that don’t have a face covering on. I have reported it to RiverStone and nothing gets done about it. The numbers keep going up and I lost two friends because of the virus. People just don’t care. They should hand out fines to people who don’t have a face covering on.