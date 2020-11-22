Letter to the editor: Masks are proven protection

I grew up in a Libertarian family, so I get it. We are all concerned about our individual rights and freedoms. That is truly what makes America different. I also grew up in rural Montana where principle and character where the measure of a person and we cared about our neighbors and our community almost as much as our family.

What I don’t get is how wearing a mask, being asked to wear a mask or even being told to wear a mask is an assault on my individual rights or freedoms in the middle of a pandemic that has taken 260,000 American lives and is on course to take 250,000 more in the next few months. That promised vaccine has not arrived or even been approved. So the only medically known and scientifically proven way to protect ourselves right now is to wear that mask and social distance.

When you get in your car you buckle that seat belt and don’t text while driving. When you check in for an airplane flight you give up some really personal freedoms and smokers don’t have the freedom to just smoke anywhere. So I don’t understand why these guardians of personal freedoms and individual rights have chosen this “I’m not wearing a mask” hill to die on instead of protecting their family, friends and community during this pandemic. Then again, maybe I need look no further than the last election to see that snake oil is still selling really well in Montana.