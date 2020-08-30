 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Masks don't prevent COVID-19

Can anyone answer this question? Why is it that Gov. Steve Bullock made it mandatory to wear a mask and every day there are supposedly more and more cases popping up? The masks don’t work. They are more harmful than good. You are breathing in carbon dioxide and weakening your immune system the longer this goes on. Masks have proven nothing except control of our rights. So why are there so many new cases every day with people wearing those masks?

Rosanne Kober

Huntley

