Letter to the editor: Matt Rosendale – for Montana, for America

Congressman Rosendale will always stand for godly, constitutional principles — putting Montana and America first. In the primary he stands head and shoulders above other contenders as the consistent conservative.

While others are focusing on foreign issues, Matt is reminding us to secure our own borders first as hundreds of thousands pour over them along with drugs — amplifying Montana’s out of control drug crisis.

He recently introduced a bill to restore onshore drilling and stop Biden from being able to control energy production by executive order. Biden’s recent actions actually made things worse by doubling the royalties on oil production.

Rosendale’s service record is exemplary. Before being overwhelmingly elected to Congress, Matt spent terms in the Montana House, the Senate (being elected Majority Leader), and a term as Montana’s auditor — cutting expenses by 23%. After 20 years in Montana, if he and wife Jean don’t qualify as Montanans, tell me who does?

His voting record puts Western candidate Zinke’s to shame. As a member of the House Freedom Caucus, he stands with men like Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio — solidly pro-life, “A” NRA rating, and uncompromising on border and election security.

Dick Pence

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1