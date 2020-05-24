Letter to the editor: May is Mental Health Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May is Mental Health Month, and a time to shine a light on mental health conditions. Approximately one in five adults in the U.S. (18.5%) experiences a mental illness in a given year, and approximately one in five youth ages 13-18 (21.4%) experience a severe mental health disorder during their lifetime. The Yellowstone County Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council, Mental Health Advisory Board (BHLAC, MHAB) works to encourage and support our community members’ engagement in their mental health.

Many people are unaware of what it means to have a mental health disorder and where to find help maintaining a healthy mind. Several things contribute to mental health such as genetics, personality type, environment, work, physical health, and trauma. Seeking treatment is often hindered by the stigma surrounding these conditions.

Overcome the stigma by talking about what you are experiencing with someone you trust. Educate yourself so you can understand the various conditions. There are many different mental disorders, so it is important to talk to a professional or Certified Behavioral Health Peer Support Specialist to receive a diagnosis. Lastly, seek treatment for your disorder. Mental health is just as important as physical health and should be checked regularly.