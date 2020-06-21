Letter to the editor: Mayor, educate yourself

In response to your comment published in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, “As a white male in a predominantly white city in a predominantly white state I almost never ask myself whether others will treat me differently, and worse, because of my race,” I must ask, “Why?” Montana may be predominantly a “white state” but there are folks of color who live here with us and most of those folks were here long before us white people.

As a white woman of privilege, it is almost impossible not to recognize my privilege each and every time I step outside my front door. I see it in the way others like me interact with folks of color, I see it in the business practices of places where I shop, and I definitely see it when I go to school to teach. How then does the white man of privilege not ask himself about the discrepant differences in the way the world, Montana or Billings treats people of color? How do you not see the faces of the homeless on our streets, or in our jails? How do you not see the impact of race every day in your role as a leader in our community, and as our Mayor?