Letter to the editor: Mayors, city supervisors responsible for police

Who’s responsible for policing the police? All city employees are answerable to a supervisor or “boss,” even the police. The mayor or city supervisor has oversight of all city employees including the police. As the police throughout the country are getting heat, I’m noticing that the mayors are quickly piling on the “blame the police” game. I believe that’s because they have not been exercising oversight of their own police and don’t want to face their own culpability.

If ever there was a need for a viable police department in every U.S. city it is now. Yes, an errant policeman needs to be disciplined which can include loss of job or even charged in court as is happening. But let’s keep in mind that the majority of our police are kind and considerate as they diligently and selflessly put themselves in harm’s way every day to provide for our safety. Let’s not blame entire police departments because the mayor, city supervisor or chief of police aren’t doing their job. If members of a police department are abusive, fire the chief or dump your mayor.

This is a tough time for police everywhere. It’s a time to offer a word of praise and encouragement to your police for their service. Remember, almost all are diligent in their performance of duty and being a police officer today is for the most part a very thankless job.