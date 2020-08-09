Letter to the editor: McMurtry will bring change to PSC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past few years, it’s been hard to ignore the utter dysfunction on the Public Service Commission.

Current PSC members have mostly been busy running interference for NorthWestern Energy, keeping information from the public, and attacking one another.

It’s gotten so bad that The Billings Gazette has even called for getting rid of the PSC and replacing it with some other model of utility oversight (Gazette opinion, May 13, 2020).

For now, though, we’re stuck with the Public Service Commission. However, we’re not stuck with electing the same people who have created this mess.

For my part, I’m going to vote for a change in the District 2 commissioner (southeast Montana). Valerie McMurtry is a recently retired school teacher — not a politician — and her one and only intention is to serve the public’s interest.

Up to now, the main interest being served is at the PSC is NorthWestern Energy. We are long overdue for a change! McMurtry should be one of those changes.

Candace Forrette

Billings

