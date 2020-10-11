Letter to the editor: McMurtry will show up

Being elected to represent the interest of the people of District 2 before the Montana Public Service Commission is a serious job. Tony O'Donnell, the incumbent representative, prefers to phone it in, rather than put in the time and effort for effective representation. Although he started his term in 2017 with attendance at PSC meetings slightly over 80% he apparently lost interest in the position, attending only 66% of the meetings in 2018, 52% in 2019, and with an abysmal attendance rate of 25% in pre-COVID-19, 2020. It's a puzzle as to why O'Donnell even chose to run for reelection as it is clear by his attendance record that he feels no obligation to do the job for which he was elected.

We deserve a representative who will show up and do the work necessary, someone who takes the job seriously and who considers their position an honor, not a side hustle. Valerie McMurtry has had a life of public service as a teacher for over 27 years. She knows how to work hard and will put in the time to study the issues before the PSC. And she knows the importance of showing up to do the job.

When it is time to vote in the O'Donnell/McMurtry race, think about who will put in the hard work to study the issues and show up and do the job. Vote McMurtry.

Margy Bonner

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0