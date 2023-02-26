Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) recently filed for a rate increase with the Public Service Commission (PSC). The proposal would increase rates for residential electricity customers by 19.2%, small businesses by 15.1%, and large businesses by 12.9%. By MDU’s calculations, electricity bills will increase by over $200/yr. for the average residential customer. The Dawson Resource Council opposes this excessive rate hike and asks the PSC to deny it.

While waiting for a decision about the permanent increase, MDU asked for an interim increase of 2.6%. Sadly, the PSC voted 3-2 to approve the interim increase, but Eastern Montana commissioners Randy Pinocci and Tony O’Donnell both voted “no.” Dawson Resource Council thanks them both for standing up for working families.

MDU already raised rates over 15% in 2019 and 2020. Either this new proposed increase is a predatory move or MDU is running its business negligently. Either way, Montana families shouldn’t bear the burden of yet another unnecessary rate hike. Our budgets are already stretched thin.

If approved, this rate increase would drain millions of dollars from Eastern Montana communities in utility bills alone. This would cause inflationary price increases for all goods and services as grocery stores, meat processors, farm suppliers, etc. negotiate higher costs that they’ll be forced to pass on to consumers. Our communities cannot afford this. MDU’s shareholders and executives should not be allowed to use the PSC to artificially inflate profits on the backs of working families. Please deny the rate increase.

Melissa Holt, chairwoman

Dawson Resource Council

Glendive