MDU has requested the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) approve another rate increase. MDU is blaming inflation. However, this would be MDU’s second increase in just under 3 years for a total of 37.5%. MDU Resources has earned over $1.2 billion in profits in the last 4 years.

None of us begrudge a business making a profit. However, that dramatic of a profit drains money from our local schools, small community businesses, and city and county governments. It impacts young families, low wage earners, senior citizens, and our local ag producers.

If you feel MDU’s rate increase will severely impact you, your neighbors and your community, I urge you to contact the PSC. If you are a farmer running pumps and sprinklers, mention that and how many you run.

The current salary for a Public Service Commissioner is $112,000 a year. I think the increase affects most of us on fixed incomes in rural areas more than it does a Commissioner making $9,000 a month.

You can contact the PSC Commissioners by email at: pschelp@mt.gov or write to: Public Service Commission, 1701 Prospect Ave., PO Box 202601, Helena, MT 59620. The PSC phone number is: 406-444-6199.

Sheila Dixson,

Fallon