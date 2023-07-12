Well folks, it’s happening again. The wealthy and corporate types are trying to pull a fast one on we Montanans, during a time of high inflation and economic insecurity, no less. Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU), which operates as a monopoly corporation in Montana, is seeking yet another rate increase.

MDU Resources has raised our gas and electric rates significantly in the last four years, which generated $1.2 billion in profits for their shareholders. I will reiterate, that is $1,200,000,000 in PROFITS, that is what was left over after they paid all their overhead costs and employees. This is like having the fox watch the henhouse.

I sincerely doubt that MDU really needs to raise their rates to serve us better, but if the PSC is going to consider giving them one, a modest 3% increase or lower would certainly be easier to absorb than the originally proposed 19%, or the latest 9% that they inexplicably switched to. Corporate utilities of this type are actually guaranteed to turn a profit, which means a loss for the ratepayers.

Sadly, many Montanans are low or fixed income, and every dollar matters. In my town of Miles City, 14.2% of people live below the poverty line, and it is worse in other communities. We cannot allow MDU Resources to run rough-shod over us. Please contact your Public Service Commissioner (pschelp@mt.gov) and remind them that YOUR rights are what they need to defend, not the corporation.

Carl Raymond

Miles City