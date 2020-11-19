Letter to the editor: Measure the man

“Measure the man to whom much is given” by what he does with much.

One man bought... a piece of our paradise and sued to keep us out, a private school that kept our children with special needs out, a creationist dinosaur museum that kept science out, a congressional seat and body-slammed the press out. He spent millions on ads disparaging his opponent and millions more re-creating his image to keep the truth out. What will he do with our last best place should we vote him in?

The other man served... he took his drums and young heart for Butte, America, and set out to represent us all — in the House, the Senate, secretary of state, Healthy Mom’s Healthy Babies, Department of Labor and Industry, and Lt. Governor. He drummed up everything from public schools and lands, agriculture, small business, tourism, trustworthy elections, safe working conditions for our families and health care for as many as he could. Who will he serve if we vote him in?

Measure the men.

Gianforte and Daines belong in the private sector.

Cooney and Bullock have proven heart for public service.

With our votes we measure the men.

Karen Lazetich Moses

Billings

